|
|
Frances Elizabeth Pundt
Fran passed away in the early morning hours of November 6, 2018. She was attended to by her three children Lyn, Sandy, and Steve and had been comforted in the days previous by her devoted extended family. Fran was known for her quick wit, lead foot, and warm heart; she's adored and terribly missed by her friends, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Born May 17, 1934 to Otto and Theresa Antreter in Modesto, CA, Fran spent her youth in Newman, until her family moved to San Francisco in her teens. It was here that she met her soon-to-be husband, Robert "Bob" Pundt. They married July 18, 1964 and moved to Mill Valley with their blended family of six children.
Fran and Bob came to Occidental in 1971, building a home, raising animals and their family on Joy Road. They opened Pundt's Body and Fender Repair in Sebastopol, and it was in west Sonoma County that they formed bonds with their community and neighbors, and touched the hearts of many. Together, they enjoyed touring North America with their Ford V8 club, finding camaraderie and friendship with their fellow Redwood Empire chapter members. They delighted in their annual visits to Hawaii with their grandchildren in tow; and hosted their growing family for holidays.
Though Fran was preceded in passing by Bob, he never left her thoughts. Fran enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, a full house and a good laugh. She was accepting and kind, but never lost her edge or sense of adventure. A celebration of life will be held at Ragle Ranch Park on May 25 from 1:00-4:00p m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019