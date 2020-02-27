|
|
Frances (Fran) Susan Meyer
Frances (Fran) Susan Meyer, age 82, passed away peacefully in Carlsbad, California on February 2, 2020. She was born to Irving Granderson Clapham and Dr. Winifred Biethan Clapham on December 31, 1938. Fran was born in Santa Marta, Columbia, and as an adolescent was raised in Palo Alto, California. She attended Palo Alto Senior High School, and U.C. Davis and San Jose State, where she received her teaching credential. She taught at various elementary schools in the Bay Area for many years. Fran lived in the Evergreen District of San Jose, California for over 50 years, and loved her neighborhood and neighbors. Fran was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Evergreen, and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved to spend time at home, to read and to travel in the Western United States with her husband, Paul Sr., whom she was married to for 46 years. One of her favorite destinations was the Odd Fellows Recreation Club in the Russian River area, where she spent time during the summers for over 40 years. Later in life, she devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her sister and her husband until he passed away at age 75. Fran was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth and brother Robert. She is survived by her two sons, Paul Jr. and Troy and their spouses, Treena and Nicci, her granddaughter Jade, her sisters-in-law Joan, Sherri, Carol and Cynthia, along with her many nieces and nephews. Fran was a sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, and will be missed by all.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last years as she struggled with Alzheimer's. Services will be held this Spring/Summer in Sonoma County. To receive details, please email [email protected] Contributions in Fran's memory may be made to the or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020