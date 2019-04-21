|
Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland
Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland, age 82, long time Sonoma County resident, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25th at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, reception to follow. The Committal will be on Friday, April 26th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Novato, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019