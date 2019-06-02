|
Francis Geddes
Rev. Francis Livingston Geddes died peacefully at age 95 at home in Santa Rosa on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family and loving partner, Sharon Boschen.
Francis served at the Church for the Fellowship of All Peoples (San Francisco), then later at the First Congregational (San Rafael) and lastly the Fairfax Community Church. He was a crusader for human rights, walking with Martin Luther King across the bridge on "Turnaround Tuesday" in Selma in 1965. His proudest achievement in social justice was helping bring about the formation of the Ecumenical Association for Housing and the sponsorship of one of its first low-income housing projects next to the church where he served in San Rafael.
Francis taught a contemplative healing practice to a number of west-coast congregations for several decades. He had a profound impact on many lives with his loving presence, spiritual wisdom and beautiful sense of ethics. We grieve him with open hearts, sorrow and joy.
A memorial service will be held at 2.00 p.m. on July 13, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Canal Alliance, San Rafael, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019