Francis John CouzensNovember 6, 1924 - March 5, 2020Francis John Couzens made his journey to heaven on March 5th, 2020 at the age of 95.Francis (Frank) was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 6th, 1924, to Francis Edward Oliver Couzens and Margaret Lilly Mae Lewis. In 1926, Francis and Margaret moved their family (along with new baby brother Charles) back to Francis' native home of New Zealand. Frank was raised in Wellington and always identified as a Kiwi.Frank truly had an interesting and eventful life. In September of 1939 just as World War II broke out, the family was aboard a ship bound from Wellington to San Francisco, only to be re-routed back to Sydney, Australia out of fear of being torpedoed while crossing the Pacific Ocean. Remaining in Sydney, Frank graduated from Crow's Nest High School and immediately enlisted in the ADF, Australian Defense Force. He was assigned to and served in the RAAF, Royal Australian Air Force. By virtue of his birthright as an American citizen, Frank was the first cadet in history to be transferred from the RAAF to the United States Army Air Forces, USAAF (which officially became known as the U.S. Air Force in 1947). He fought under U.S. command for the remainder of the war in the Pacific theatre.After the war, Frank remained in the Air Force and earned his college degree from the University of Washington, a BA in Russian language, anticipating its usefulness in the espionage field or Diplomatic Corps of the U.S. government. The Cold War was in full force. Instead, Frank ended up as a navigator flying Cold War missions for the U.S. Strategic Air Command over the North Pole in a B-52 Stratofortress, the long-range jet-powered strategic bomber of the 1950's. The B-52 carried atomic bombs over the North Pole "in it's belly", which the crew prayed they would never be given the order to drop.Major Frank Couzens eventually retired from active duty and in 1960, along with his wife Marilyn, settled in Santa Rosa, CA. Frank became a successful stockbroker in Santa Rosa, working for multiple brokerage houses over 30 years, until his retirement from Merrill Lynch. Frank was an avid golfer and tennis player, a founding member of the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club as well as the La Cantera Racquet and Swim Club here in Santa Rosa.In his role as grandfather, Frank (Papaw) doted on his grandchildren, teaching, creating situations and making memories that we will all laugh, cry and reminisce about for the rest of our lives.Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Lawson (Mike). Marilyn, his wife of 69 years, followed him to heaven on June 11th, 2020, a mere 14 weeks to the day after his passing. Frank is survived by daughter Lyndy Durling (Brent), grandsons Trevor Durling (Leslie), Tyler Durling, Michael John Lawson (Alpha Joy) and granddaughters Rachael Yeaman (Lance), Emma Lawson Clayman (Stephen) and Claire Durling.Frank led an amazing life by any measure and is greatly missed by his adoring family. Services honoring his life and that of his wife Marilyn will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice would be greatly appreciated.