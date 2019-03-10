|
|
Francis "Frank" Joseph
Lynch, EdD
Passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, March 6, 2019, beloved husband of Maureen P. Lynch. Loving father of Sean Lynch, Kate Lynch Jerkens, Erin Kelsey and Brandon Kelsey. Grandfather of Colin, Reese, Holden, Oliver and Kellan.
A native of New York, age 71 years. Frank spent over 43 years in education, spanning a career as a teacher, Principal, Superintendent, County Superintendent and Adjunct Professor.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, CA. The family prefers memorials be made to Petaluma Educational Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019