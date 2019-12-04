|
|
Francis L. "Frank" Katen
Passed away on November 24, 2019, age 83, at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 62 years, Irma and his loving children. Frank was born in Petaluma and raised his family in Petaluma. He worked in the dairy industry as a milker, feed truck driver and later retired in the construction industry as a member of the Teamsters Union. Frank had many hobbies, raised Paint Ponies, Boer Goats, hunting, fishing, camping, RVing and bowling. Loving father of Terri Gambonini (Bob), Cindy Reid (Don) and Leonard Katen (Annette). Devoted grandfather of
Jessica Hatamaria (Ali), Monica Amaral, Nathan Amaral (Cristina), Leonard Katen Jr., Trinalyn Katen, Clayton Katen; step grandchildren, Daniel Gambonini (Devon), Michelle Hunter (Trevor), 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Vernon Katen; sisters, Velma Azevedo and Elaine Nelson. He leaves behind 3 siblings; brother, Clarence Katen (Betty), sisters, Beverly Mazzucchi, Shirley Bell (Ken). Francis was all Western at heart, loved his horses, western music and rodeos.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. Following the service a celebration of life will be at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice of Petaluma or the Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019