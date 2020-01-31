|
Frank Baptiste Danzart
On the morning of January 16, 2020, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Frank Baptiste Danzart, passed away peacefully with family at his side in Guerneville, CA . Born December 23, 1927 at Steptoe Valley Hospital in Ely, Nevada. Frank was raised in San Francisco's North Beach area with his parents, Marie and John Narvalatz and sister, Jeanette. He attended Jean Parker Elementary, Francisco Junior High, and Galileo High School.
After spending summers at the Four Quarters family cabin on the Russian River he decided to make it home. Frank purchased what was known at the time, the Russian River Garbage Business, ran by Chester Dagnello. After hard work, dedication, and expanding the service area to include from West Graton to Jenner, Frank and his family renamed, the Sunrise Garbage Service, and sold to Jim and Deanna Ratto in 1992.
A devoted Raider fan, active member of St. Elizabeth's Church, took part in the Lake County Passion Play. Travel was always on the table for Frank, he was known for his quick trips to Reno and Tahoe.
He is survived by daughters, Doreen (Manuel) Villa, and Denise (Brian) Britton. His loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Brothers-in-law, John Sanchez and Frank Sanchez. Rosie Bohny, with whom he enjoyed much laughter and joy. And the friends that he truly counted as family. Waiting for his arrival his loving wife of 54 years, Evelyn Danzart. Sons-Martin and Frank, and infant daughter-Laura. Sister Jeanette. Nephew Johnny Robert. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Aman Dua, Vincent Umscheid, and Kelly from Kaiser Permanente Cardiology. Also a debt of gratitude to Cynthia and John Bush for their loving support to Frank and our family.
A memorial mass will be said Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth's Church, 14095 Woodland Drive, Guerneville, CA.
Donations would be appreciated to any of the following: Russian River Senior Center; Russian River Firefighters Association; St. Elizabeth's Church; Guerneville Elementary School.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020