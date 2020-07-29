1/1
Frank Costaglio
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Costaglio
February 9, 1922 - July 23, 2020
Frank Costaglio of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2020.
Frank was born in San Francisco, the youngest of five children to Ralph and Rose Costaglio. The family moved to Santa Rosa when Frank was three years old, where he grew up on the West Side. He was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. Soon after graduation, Frank was drafted into World War II, serving in the Army's 40th Infantry Division from 1942 – 1945. Frank served in the Pacific Theatre, participating in 10 landings through out the South Pacific. Frank earned several medals including the Bronze Star with Valor.
After the war, Frank returned to San Francisco where he met his first wife and began his family, having his first 3 children. This was also the time that Frank started his long career in the food industry. He eventually started his 40 year career with Allied Produce, working through the growth of the company as it became Sysco Food Cooperation.
In 1958 Frank met his wife Patricia, whom he was married to for 51 years, prior to her death in 2014. Frank and Patricia moved back to Sonoma County in 1962, where he had his two youngest children, and has resided in Santa Rosa since 1973.
Frank embraced life with a passion, living life to the fullest. He had a sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone's face. He was a talented wood worker, spending many hours in his shop fixing, creating and building furniture, rocking horses and much more. Frank and Patricia also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, both at home and abroad. One of his most memorable trips was being present for the opening of the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. in 2004.
Frank was predeceased in death by his wife Patricia. Frank is survived by his five children: Frank (Kathy) of Hillsborough, Geraldine of Yucca Valley, Dave (Rochelle) of Petaluma, Steve (Maggie) of Santa Rosa, Cathy of San Jose; six grandchildren and one great grandson.
A private family Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Frank's name to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, 987 Airway Court, Santa Rosa Ca 95403 www.srcharities.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved