Frank Costaglio
February 9, 1922 - July 23, 2020
Frank Costaglio of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2020.
Frank was born in San Francisco, the youngest of five children to Ralph and Rose Costaglio. The family moved to Santa Rosa when Frank was three years old, where he grew up on the West Side. He was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. Soon after graduation, Frank was drafted into World War II, serving in the Army's 40th Infantry Division from 1942 – 1945. Frank served in the Pacific Theatre, participating in 10 landings through out the South Pacific. Frank earned several medals including the Bronze Star with Valor.
After the war, Frank returned to San Francisco where he met his first wife and began his family, having his first 3 children. This was also the time that Frank started his long career in the food industry. He eventually started his 40 year career with Allied Produce, working through the growth of the company as it became Sysco Food Cooperation.
In 1958 Frank met his wife Patricia, whom he was married to for 51 years, prior to her death in 2014. Frank and Patricia moved back to Sonoma County in 1962, where he had his two youngest children, and has resided in Santa Rosa since 1973.
Frank embraced life with a passion, living life to the fullest. He had a sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone's face. He was a talented wood worker, spending many hours in his shop fixing, creating and building furniture, rocking horses and much more. Frank and Patricia also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, both at home and abroad. One of his most memorable trips was being present for the opening of the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. in 2004.
Frank was predeceased in death by his wife Patricia. Frank is survived by his five children: Frank (Kathy) of Hillsborough, Geraldine of Yucca Valley, Dave (Rochelle) of Petaluma, Steve (Maggie) of Santa Rosa, Cathy of San Jose; six grandchildren and one great grandson.
A private family Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Frank's name to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, 987 Airway Court, Santa Rosa Ca 95403 www.srcharities.org
