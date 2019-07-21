Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Frank Crump
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Crump Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Crump Jr. Notice
Frank Crump, Jr.
Passed away on July 15, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 87 years. Devoted son of the late Creatus and Frank Crump. Cherished brother of Patricia Spradling (Raymond) of Petaluma and the late Charles, Gary and Ronald Crump. Loving uncle of Gary Volkerts (Audrey) and Curtis Crump and Brenda Kyne. Survived by several cousins.
Frank was born in Oxnard, CA but reared and educated in Petaluma. He worked for 70 years as a janitor for the First Baptist Church in Petaluma, and he volunteered his time at the Petaluma Kitchen. Frank walked around Petaluma every day. He was well known for his great smile and spreading his good cheer to all he met in his travels. Frank had a kind and generous heart and helped anyone he could. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Private family services will be held. Inurnment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now