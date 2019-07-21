|
Frank Crump, Jr.
Passed away on July 15, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 87 years. Devoted son of the late Creatus and Frank Crump. Cherished brother of Patricia Spradling (Raymond) of Petaluma and the late Charles, Gary and Ronald Crump. Loving uncle of Gary Volkerts (Audrey) and Curtis Crump and Brenda Kyne. Survived by several cousins.
Frank was born in Oxnard, CA but reared and educated in Petaluma. He worked for 70 years as a janitor for the First Baptist Church in Petaluma, and he volunteered his time at the Petaluma Kitchen. Frank walked around Petaluma every day. He was well known for his great smile and spreading his good cheer to all he met in his travels. Frank had a kind and generous heart and helped anyone he could. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Private family services will be held. Inurnment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019