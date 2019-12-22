|
|
Frank Daniels
November 5, 1934 - December 3, 2019
Frank was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado to Harold and Ida Daniels. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Gladys Scott who preceded him in 2011. In the 1950s, he started working in the vineyards of Napa and even for the famous Mondavi brothers before striking it out as a premier roofer with his uncle Jack in St. Helena. He became a roofing contractor in 1974 and if you lived in Sonoma County between 1970-2015, it is likely your roof was worked on by Frank Daniels. Frank Daniels peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by family on December 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his brother Fred and sister Eleanor. He is survived by his two children, Rick and Barbara and their spouses, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his sisters – Ruth and Ida Mae. For over 40 years, Frank worked on almost every home in Healdsburg and was known for his kindness and generosity.
Frank loved animals and in lieu of flowers please donate to the Sonoma County Humane Society and North County Hospice. In accordance with his wishes, no public services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019