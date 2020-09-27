Frank F. Blankenship, Jr.
Passed away in Rohnert Park, CA, September 23, 2020, beloved husband for 68 years of Marlene Blankenship. Loving father of Debbie Ielmorini (Pete), Gail Henderson, Tiffany Soto and the late Steven Blankenship Sr. and Leslie Dedrick. Grandfather and great grandfather of 18. Brother of the late Jean Carr.
A native of Petaluma, CA. Age 87 years. Reared and educated in Petaluma, Frank graduated from Petaluma High School in 1951. He married the former Marlene Kopf in 1952. He attended S.F. City College and after worked in San Francisco, Petaluma and Santa Rosa in the restaurant business. In 1974 he bought the 8 Ball Bar and Catering business in Cotati which he operated until his retirement in 2000.
Frank was a member for over 50 years with BPOE, Petaluma Lodge #901 and a former member of the Penngrove Social Firemen.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at Cypress Hill Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorials to Sutter Hospice or to your favorite charity
.