Frank Joseph McSorley

Frank Joseph McSorley, age 84, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California.

Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 29, 1935 and grew up in Atlantic City, NJ, where he enjoyed the "Golden Days" of the city and made life-long friends. He went to LaSalle College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in History & Philosophy in 1957 and went on to get his Master's Degree in Elementary School Administration from Glassboro College in 1967. Frank served as a teacher, principal and curriculum coordinator of state and federal programs in Galloway Township schools for 40 years. During this time, he always took a personal interest in the students, genuinely caring for their needs inside and outside of the classroom and taking the time to be a positive influence in their lives. He received the Teacher of the Year award from the State of New Jersey in 1992 and 1995, as well as numerous accolades and awards from the region where he taught. He loved to travel and had travelled extensively both internationally and nationally. He loved Cajun culture, history, current events, Broadway musicals and he adored his Eagles. Frank adventurously moved to California when he was 80 years old to be near his daughter and her family, and he loved it here.

Frank was always involved with all of his children's activities; school, sports, church and career paths and was renowned for engaging in debates with all of his kids' friends over the fiery topics of the day. Our home was tightly run with an easy open door to all. Most days the McSorley home was filled with friends, family and neighbors. His dry wit, interest in others and constant inquisitiveness are always fondly remembered by all that knew him. Frank deeply loved and reveled in his grandchildren steadfastly inserting himself in their upbringing, education, success and dreams and instilling in them the importance of family and heritage. He meant so much to all who loved him. He had a remarkable curiosity and thirst for learning that permeated our lives. He was kind, caring, supportive, inquisitive, intelligent, witty and loved us all unconditionally. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will certainly live on in the lives he touched. "Do Good; Avoid Evil", was his oft-said parting salutation. Ok, Dad, we'll keep trying.

Frank is predeceased by his wife Jeanette McSorley and son, Frank McSorley, Jr. He is survived by his son, Paul McSorley (Kathy) in Northfield, NJ and his daughters, Maureen McSorley (Ed) in Windsor, CA and Patricia McSorley in Naples, FL, as well as ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

There will be a Christian mass for Frank in New Jersey.



