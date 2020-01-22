|
|
Frank Ngo, PhD.
Frank Ngo, PhD., passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 17th, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He spent his entire life dedicated to finding a cure for the disease that ultimately claimed him, with career stops at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and National Yang-Ming University in Taipei, Taiwan. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; sister, Elisa Ho (Ben); son, Jeff (Yen); three granddaughters Sydney, Ashley, Courtney; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Frank moved to Sonoma County in 2018, calling it his paradise with its beautiful outdoors and golf courses.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 15, 2020 at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (netrf.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020