|
|
Frank Noonan
Frank Noonan, cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague and friend, died January 3, 2020, while vacationing on Maui with his wife, Julie. He fought a five-year battle with multiple myeloma and heart arrhythmia with optimism, grace and personal strength.
Frank took tremendous pride in his hometown of Santa Rosa. He was extremely proud of his Italian immigrant heritage and his loyalty to lifelong childhood friends.
Frank attended the University of Oregon for two years and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated from UC Berkeley then returned to Oregon to attend the University of Oregon School of Law.
Frank dedicated 38 years to the legal profession of Oregon, in private practice, the District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office, where he served for 34 years, including seven years as Chief of the Criminal Division. Frank was known as a humble and gifted trial attorney.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Julie Gay Noonan; daughter, Jocelyn Daunheimer (Stephen); sons, Paul (Raquel) and Brad (Chelsea); three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jim; sister, Nancy Simpson; niece, Barbie Simpson; great niece, Nancy Young; great nephew, Frank Young (Sara); and their children. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Noonan, Sr. and Jelsie Brezzo Noonan.
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family suggests donations in his honor to the following: The Sid Lezak Legacy Fellowship at Lewis & Clark Law School (law.lclark.edu/giving/the-lezak-legacy-program/); The Frank Noonan Beaverton High School Scholar Athlete Award (donations to Frank Noonan Memorial Fund accepted at any Wells Fargo branch); or The Stenzel Healing Garden at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital (legacyhealthgiving.org/)
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020