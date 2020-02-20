Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Asti, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Asti, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Asti, CA
Frank Pastori

Frank Pastori Notice
Frank Pastori
Frank Pastori died peacefully in February 2020, surrounded by loving family at age 100. Son of Erminia and Constante Pastori, he was predeceased by his loving wife Edith. He's survived by daughter Sharon, son-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Louise, grandsons Gino and Paolo and granddaughter-in-law Maya. Frank lived his entire life in Geyserville and is a legendary icon of the Sonoma County wine industry, continuing the business his father founded in 1914.
Family and friends are invited to attend services Tuesday February 25 at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Asti. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and rosary and funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment will be at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville. Reception to follow at Catelli's in Geyserville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to or St. Joseph Health Hospice Services: 439 College Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401 www.stjosephhealth.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
