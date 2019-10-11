|
Frank Robert Johnson, Sr.
Frank Robert Johnson, Sr. "Johnny Franklin", 1923-2019; Frank Johnson, 96, entered rest peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA, on October 6, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life for 75 years, Mildred Johnson, his son Frank Robert (Doris) Johnson, Jr.; six grandchildren, Rob (Gina) Johnson, Larry (Terry) Pitkin, Suzie Slubik, Don (Deanna) Johnson, Jay (Bulelwa) Pitkin and John Pitkin; 12 great grandchildren, Chase, Colby and Hayden Johnson, Chelsea and Brian Slubik, Zack, JJ, Sklyer, Rylen, Bryce, and Clayton Pitkin and Matt Steiner. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Pitkin and his great grandson, Marcus Johnson. A World War II veteran, he joined the Navy in 1942 and was awarded five Distinguished Flying Crosses and five Air Medals for actions involving combat, while in flight, at the Battles of Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima. Following his honorable discharge in 1945, he immediately started a career in the automotive business, selling new and used cars, eventually opening his own dealerships in Santa Rosa. It was during this time that he started racing hardtops under the name of Johnny Franklin throughout California. He was inducted into the Bay Cities Racing Association Hall of Fame in 1996 and the West Capitol Raceway Association Hall of Fame in 2011. In 1961, Frank started Johnny Franklin's Muffler shop which is now run by his son, Bob Johnson and Bob's two sons, Rob and Don. In 1973, the family opened a second location in San Rafael. Frank's love for aviation had him piloting his own plane as the "Weather Bird" for KSRO in the early 1960's, flying daily over Sonoma County reporting on weather and the occasional traffic. Once semi-retired, Frank and his wife, Millie, enjoyed flying, golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with their family. Frank was a member of the Elks Lodge #1905, The Scottish Rite, and was a Master Mason of Vitruvius Lodge No. 145. Frank had many successes throughout his life, but he always said that is biggest success was his family and the love they have for one another. In the week prior to his passing, he was surrounded by family with an enormous outpouring of love and laughter. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Marcus Johnson Memorial Foundation at 1535 Farmers Lane, #124, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019