Dr. Frank Scalercio, Jr.
July 18, 1938 - August 7, 2019
Entered into rest peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA, on August 7, 2019, after a short illness. Loving sixty-one year husband of Soon Ok Scalercio of Santa Rosa, CA. Beloved father of Frank (Trish) Scalercio, III and Lim Ann Scalercio-Goldberg (Randy Pennington), all of Santa Rosa, CA and Michael (Brandi) Scalercio of Rohnert Park, CA. Adored grandfather of Frank (Carly) Scalercio, IV, Anthony (Ally) Scalercio, Robert Scalercio and Tia Goldberg. Cherished great grandfather of Eva, Aubree, Noah and Frankie Scalercio, V. Also survived by his sister, Marygrace Scalercio of Coraopolis, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Ann (nee DeRusso) Scalercio, Sr., a sister, Sandra Youngworth and a brother, Don Scalercio. A native of Coraopolis, PA, age 81 years. Frank was a well-known Member and Leader of our Community as well as in many International Communities. Frank was a Police/Clinical Psychologist for 44 years, honorably serving in the United States Army/Army Reserve. He was employed as a Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff, and worked as a Director at the Boys Club of America, was a Football Coach/Karate Instructor at Sonoma State University and was the Founding Owner of the Institute for Better Health. He was also a Movie Producer and Community Philanthropist/Activist. His most precious times were spent with his family and friends. Frank worked up until his passing. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (398-10th Street, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401). Reception immediately following. Private inurnment; Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA. As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers Memorial Contributions in Frank's name be made to the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff's Association Survivor's Fund (2796 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019