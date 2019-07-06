|
Frank T. Smith
June 14, 1924 - July 2, 2019
Frank was born in New London, Connecticut to Frank and Anna Glynn Smith. He was their only child and made them proud. He graduated from Chapman Technical High in 1942, and served in the Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946. In 1945, he married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Elaine Vallee. They were a devoted couple for nearly 74 years, right up until his passing. Their marriage produced three daughters: Anne Borak of Vienna VA (son Bret); Frankie Williams of Healdsburg CA (late husband Todd); and Pamela Osborn of Point Reyes Station CA (husband Dave, children Matthew, Adam, Michael and Athena). In 1946, Frank entered college at the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1951 with a BA in Business, and later received a Masters in Industrial Psychology from the University of New Haven. Among other professional endeavors, he worked at Electric Boat (EB) Division of General Dynamics in Groton CT in the education department where he trained supervisors. He retired from EB in 1990 after 26 years of service. In late 1993, Frank and Elaine relocated to Sonoma County CA. Frank was a loving and devoted husband and wonderful father. He was smart and funny as well as generous and kind. He loved to eat. He also enjoyed an occasional scotch or a glass of Toad Hollow Merlot. He was both a sportsman and an athlete. He enjoyed hunting and fly fishing, as well as softball, skiing, tennis and golf. His love of golf continued in his later years. He was still golfing at 94 years of age. He was also a wonderful ballroom dancer. Frank was a member of Star of the Valley Men's Club, the SIRs, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, having served as Grand Knight in 1960 in the New London, Connecticut Chapter. Frank suffered from a heart condition for some time, and his health deteriorated over the last couple of years. We feel very blessed that with the support of hospice and caregivers and family, we were able to keep him at home until he passed on.
A funeral service will be held at Star of the Valley in Oakmont in Santa Rosa at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3. In lieu of flowers, we would suggest donations in his honor to Sutter Hospice (110 Stony Point Rd. SR 95401), an absolutely amazing organization which is truly staffed by angels.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 6, 2019