Fred Bricker Jr.
December 01, 1930 - October 11, 2019
Fred J. Bricker, 88, of Rohnert Park, CA, went home to be with the Lord and those that had gone before on October 11, 2019.
He was born to parents Fred and Marie Bricker on December 1, 1930, in Daly City, California. Fred received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1956.
He married Barbara Nicholas, the love of his life, in 1954. Fred is survived by daughter, Sandra O'Halloran-Calvert (Paul), Kurt Bricker (Jean) as well as his beloved grandchildren Danielle Bricker, Kristen Miller (Nicholas), John F. O'Halloran and Heather O'Halloran, and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Cash (Danielle) and Henry (Kristen and Nicholas). Fred was predeceased by parents Fred and Marie Bricker and 11 siblings, his beloved wife, Barbara, and his son in law, John O'Halloran. He is survived by his brother, James (Jim) Bricker.
Fred loved to fish, hunt and be outdoors. He was an amazing gardener and took pride in his tomatoes, cucumbers and chard.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Petaluma, CA. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the
Veterans. Fred supported this non-profit since 2007 and was an honorary member.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019