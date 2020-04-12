|
Fred Deghi
March 8, 1926 - March 14, 2020
Fred Deghi passed away on March 14, 2020 from pneumonia in Prescott Valley, Arizona, one week after his 94th birthday. Fred was born on March 8, 1926 in Fort Bragg, California, to Nat and Prima Deghi, who had recently immigrated from the Lombardy province of Italy. Fred spent his early childhood near Healdsburg, California, where his parents owned a ranch and vineyard and his teenage years in Willits, California, where his parents ran a tavern (John's Place).
After graduation from Willits High School in 1944, Fred joined the U.S. Navy to be part of the war effort in the South Pacific. He was a seaman on board a destroyer, the U.S.S. Colhoun, that was part of the naval fleet that provided support for operations at both Iwo Jima and Okinawa. On April 6, 1945, at Okinawa, the U.S.S. Colhoun was hit by five Japanese kamikazes. Fred sustained injuries from the battle requiring he spend eight months after the war recovering at a naval facility in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He was a proud WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
After the war, Fred returned to Willits where he married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Dempsey. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1957 where they raised their son and where Fred worked for many years as Warehouse Manager for California Redwood Sales. Fred was preceded in death by his first two wives and spent 35 years in retirement married to his third wife, Rita, enjoying life while moving around to various parts of the country including Colorado, Missouri, Nevada and Arizona.
Fred will be remembered as a loving father and husband and as an all-around good guy. He is survived by his wife Rita Deghi of Prescott Valley, Arizona; his son Gary Deghi, daughter-in-law Shari Deghi, and grandson Nathan Deghi of Half Moon Bay, California; and his sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Delbert Hicks, of Winterville, Georgia.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020