Fred Eugene Bradley

Fred Eugene Bradley, 75, originally from Santa Rosa, California, passed away at Lancaster, Texas on November 23, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Fred resided in Port Lavaca, Texas.

Fred was born on August 7, 1945 to Roland and Gloria Bradley in El Paso, Texas. After graduating from Pacific Christian Academy, Graton, California in 1963, he went on to graduate with an advanced degree in biology at Pepperdine Christian University.

After graduation, Fred obtained certification and licenses as a registered nurse, chiropractor and anesthetist. Fred loved to travel and worked in these professions in numerous hospitals across Texas, California and across the United States.

Fred's travels took him to numerous countries in Central America, South America and Europe where he made many friends. Though Fred traveled extensively, he always took time to be there for his family. He was especially devoted to his nieces and nephews, who were close to his heart.

Fred was predeceased by Roland Bradley (father), Gloria Bradley (mother), Juanita Bradley (sister) and Shana Bradley (niece). He is survived by Joseph Bradley (brother), Kenneth Bradley (brother) and the following nieces and nephews: Joseph Roland Bradley II, Gloria Bradley, Nicole Bradley, Stace Bradley, Gerald Bradley, Steven Bradley, Kevin Bradley, Christopher Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, Katherine Bradley, Donald Beaman, Rhonda Reese, Sasha Bradley and Xochi Bradley, as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many friends who were blessed to know him.

Funeral services will be with Eggen & Lance Mortuary, Santa Rosa, California and burial will be at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Eggen & Lance Mortuary can be contacted for the date and time of services and burial.



