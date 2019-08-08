|
Fred J. Dickinson
Fred J. Dickinson, 64, of Hughson, passed away July 28th, 2019.
Fred was born in Santa Cruz on February 21st, 1955. He grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Montgomery High school in 1973. In 1984, he earned his bachelor's degree in Radio and TV from Fresno State University. Fred married Robin Johnson on July 2nd, 1988. Fred is survived by his wife, their two sons, Joshua and Zachary; his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Dickinson; his brother and his family, Kevin and Ninh Dickinson and Michael and Katherine Dickinson.
Fred was a man who absolutely, positively, destroyed the odds that the world stacked against him. He was only given six years to live after his accident that caused him to need to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life. He lived for 40 more years, raised a loving family, made a successful career out of helping others, and lived his life to the fullest. Fred did it all with a sarcastic smirk, beer in one hand, and a middle finger raised in the other. We could all learn a thing or two from Fred's philosophy. A man who stared death in the face at such a young age, learned to respect and love life in all its facets, while somehow knowing not to take it so seriously. Having fun whenever he could.
Fred has been laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Hughson California Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at the Lakewood Memorial Cemetery website.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019