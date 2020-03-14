|
|
Remembering
Frederic Schell
1939—2019
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So he put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to me."
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best
You are in our thoughts and dreams forever. We will always love you.
Love, your family
Susan, Karen & Joanne
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020