Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederic Schell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederic Schell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederic Schell In Memoriam
Remembering
Frederic Schell
1939—2019
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So he put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to me."

With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best


You are in our thoughts and dreams forever. We will always love you.
Love, your family
Susan, Karen & Joanne
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederic's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -