Frederick Burton (Burt) Williams

Frederick Burton (Burt) Williams Notice
Frederick Burton (Burt) Williams
October 1, 1940 - December 11, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Burt Williams, a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and a brilliant winemaker. Burt passed away peacefully at his home in Forestville from complications due to end stage Parkinson's Disease
Burt was born in San Francisco, CA, and spent his earliest summers vacationing on the Russian River. After his father died when Burt was 15, he and his mother moved there full time. The river remained his home for the rest of his life.
Burt was proclaimed the Patron Saint of Pinot Noir by the Wall Street Journal and is known as the man who put Russian River pinot on the map. He was completely self-taught and a meticulous record keeper. He could do anything once he set his mind to it.
He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Jan (Lane) Williams, in 2011 and his son, Fred Jr, in 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Williams, daughters, Cathleen Williams and Margaret (Williams) Wierenga, grandchildren, James and Bobby Cobb, Samantha Michaelsen, Ryan Williams and Andreas Coleman as well as three great-grandchildren, James and Michaela Cobb and Lyonel Ramos Michaelsen.
He will be greatly missed and always remembered by his family, numerous friends and wine lovers throughout the world.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
