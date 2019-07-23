|
|
Frederick "Freddie" Harold Eberhardt
Frederick "Freddie" Harold Eberhardt, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence, located in a Santa Rosa, CA. Freddie was a lifelong resident of Sonoma, CA, and was well known throughout the County of Sonoma.
Freddie is survived by his mother, Marilyn Vance; wife, Angela Eberhardt; daughter, Emily Eberhardt; step-sons, Michael Selveria and Andrew Garcia; mother-in-law, Beth Christensen; granddaughter, Maya Eberhardt-Wiggins; sister, Dawn Lambertz; brother-in-law, Hank Brewer; brother, Matt Vance; uncle, Fred Burbage; cousins, Lisa, David, Amanda, Megan and Jordan Burbage; niece and nephew, Jenna Lambertz and Kyle Vondholen.
Freddie was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eberhardt; grandparents, John and Bette Burbage; and uncle, Bobby Burbage.
He was born July 29, 1965, in Sonoma, CA, and was raised there by his parents, with his late grandparents, John and Bette playing a vital role in his upbringing. Those who knew Freddie, would remember his reference of "Freddie Boy", given to him by his grandmother, Bette.
Freddie had a love for fishing with his grandfather at the Napa River. It was not uncommon for him to recount and reflect on those trips, as well as those taken to Bodega Bay as a child with his sister, Dawn, and grandparents, John and Bette.
Freddie was a member of the Painters and Tapers Union where he worked as a Journeyman Taper. He later became a non-union Plumber. He was known as "the guy who could fix just about anything."
He was a free spirit and had a young soul. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and at most times you could find him or hear him on his Harley.
Freddie's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he knew and loved. In this time of grief, the family continues to focus on and remember the good memories and moments of Freddie and his life. For he would ask that we do so, and that we continue on, living our lives free-spirited and without hesitation - the "Freddie" way.
At this time the family has decided that services may be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 23, 2019