Frederick Leonard Bollinger
1916 - 2020
October 12, 1916 - September 22, 2020
Frederick Leonard Bollinger passed away at 103 years of age. A native of Sebastopol and member of the pioneer Gregson family some of the original settlers of Green Valley, now Graton. An Army sergeant and World War II veteran, he earned five battle stars and a Bronze Star in Europe. After returning to Sebastopol he spent his working years on the family ranch. In 1978 the ranch was sold and he moved into town where he enjoyed being a volunteer at Luther Burbank Expermential Gardens going to Native Sons of the Golden West and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Besides traveling to his World War II reunions and taking cruises he stayed in 'Paradise" as he called Sebastopol. His two happy places were the ocean and sitting in the sun. We would like to thank Chris Smith of The Press Democrat for the wonderful article he wrote about Fred's life, also to his nurse Christine of Heartland Hospice. Dr. Powers and Dr. Rosa for their years of care. Preceded in death by his parents David King Bollinger and Ruth Ann Bollinger, brothers John Milton Bollinger, Clarence David Bollinger and sister Anna Louise Thomas. Survived by his loving nieces Helen Eastabrooks of Sebastopol, Ruth Syfert of Santa Rosa, Beryl Harris of Cambria and nephew David Thomas of Morro Bay and their families.
Private services were held.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
