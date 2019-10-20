|
Frederick Martin
Frederick Martin: Physicist, Bottle Bill Architect, Mountaineer
Frederick Martin died Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa, California. He was 86 years old and died of a heart ailment.
Fred was born December 2, 1932 in Los Angeles, the son of Dutch and English immigrants. He was a keen scientist from a young age and attended the California Institute of Technology with the help of a scholarship, graduating in physics in 1955. He got his masters in physics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1959.
He worked as a research physicist at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC), where he participated in the first experiment on the accelerator and at CERN in France, before going on to work in laser communications at GTE (later Verizon). He was co-owner of Nest Environmental Services, a company that consulted on water pollution control; and he served as an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) fellow in Washington, D.C. in 1998, advising lawmakers on science.
Fred was an avid rock climber and mountaineer in the '50s and '60s, climbing in the Cordillera Blanca in Peru, the Canadian Rockies, the Sierra Nevada and more. He was on an expedition that did the first ascent of some of the highest unclimbed peaks in Canada's Saint Elias Mountains, including Mount Slaggard.
He was an active member of the Sierra Club, serving as chairman of the Loma Prieta Chapter around 1977-1978. He was a founding member of Californians Against Waste, a group that successfully pushed for beverage container deposit legislation that became known as the California Bottle Bill.
After living most of his adult life in Menlo Park, California, Fred retired to Philo, Mendocino where he volunteered with the Anderson Valley Fire Department and as a tutor at Anderson Valley High School. He moved to Santa Rosa in 2018 where he was a volunteer math and science tutor at Maria Carrillo High School and Roseland University Prep.
He was passionate about the mountains and he was also a cello player who loved classical music. He was an accomplished wood worker and made many pieces of fine furniture.
Fred was preceded in death by his son Geoffrey Howard Martin, in 1999, and by his first wife, Frances Sylvia Martin, in 2010. He is survived by his second wife, Janet Morris, and her large and loving family. He is also survived by two daughters, Fiona Ortiz of Chicago and Stephanie Martin of Oakland, two grandchildren, Sherlock and Magali Ortiz, and by his sister Frances Osborne and niece Victoria Osborne, both of Grants Pass.
His family plans a private memorial service. Fred requested that donations in his memory be made to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019