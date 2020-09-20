Frode Miller

Frode Miller, born March 20, 1941, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

Frode immigrated to the United States from Denmark at the age of ten years old with his parents Erik and Gerda and his two younger sisters, Tove, and Allis.

Frode was commissioner of athletics at Oxnard High School and loved to play most sports, especially baseball and football.

Frode was drafted into the US Army in November 1963m where he served as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves October 1969.

He also was active member the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW3919) since 1997. He was Post Commander from 1999-2000. Frode volunteered for various services such as helping design and planting trees in the Veterans Memorial Grove in Ragle Ranch Regional Park. He sold poppies every year to remember the fallen. He supported numerous Veterans in need throughout Sonoma County.

Frode was employed as a Licensed Carpenter/Contractor for 50 years. He was active in his union Carpenter's Local 751 as a negotiator.

Frode was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and nature, especially the ocean.

Frode loved the horse races and frequented the Jockey Club and enjoyed the horse races at The Sonoma County Fair.

Frode is survived by his wife, Suzanne Miller, his daughter, Patrea Hibberd-Miller (Tamara Hibberd-Miller) and his son, Erik Miller (Emily Rose-Miller) and father in law Raymond Lopez.

Frode, beloved husband, father, and friend, will be missed by all.

Due to Covid-19 services will be postponed until the State of Emergency is over.



