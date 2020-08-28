Gabriel Rivera

Gabriel Rivera, a very special and unique person, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 15, 2020 at the age of 46 years, after a sudden and short battle against a very debilitating Medullary Cancer of the thyroid. He leaves behind his loving adoring parents, Cheryl Hostetter and Raj Patel, cherished wife Barbara Rivera, younger brother James Timothy Rivera, his father Roy, step son Jacob Miller, his doting aunts: Mary (Joe), Corina (Don), Lynda, Hope (Sonny), Julie, Eun (Chang) and Retha; uncles: Frank and Rudy; cousins Michelle, Ruth, Carmel, Jahnel, David, Christina, Carmen, Joey, Hannah, Jessica and Thomas and his many affectionate friends including Nikko, Adrian, Victor, Jennifer, Mike, Renee, Pravin, Andreas, Aaron and Daniel, sister-in-law Yolanda (Ed) and all our dear family members and loving friends.

Gabe was born in Sacramento on January 4, 1974. He graduated from Rancho Cotati High school where he excelled in his studies, later attending American River College and continued his studies at the Santa Rosa JC. Growing up, Gabe played team sports, baseball and basketball in his youth - they were his favorite sports including football. He was employed at HP, then Agilent Technologies as an IT analyst and his most recent employment was at Keysite Technologies where he was a highly valued employee by all his colleagues. Prior to that he worked as a Senior Administrator for Housing with the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, where he facilitated procuring Grants for new housing and securing homes for the needy.

Gabe loved life and people. He was an avid lover of nature and respected the varied and interesting fauna and flora of Sonoma County. He looked forward to the start of the abalone and salmon/crab season. His generosity to share in the bounty that he caught from the sea, rivers and lakes, with his family and friends is legendary who have fond memories of Gabe preparing several different recipes of abalone and have each person partake in the delicious tasting morsels of the rare seafood. Gabe was a natural artist, using specialized equipment created hand crafted one of a kind bolo ties, earrings and necklace pieces out of his salmon colored abalone shells, each piece was beautifully crafted and unique. His works were highly admired and regarded by friends and other professional jewelers. He was an amazing cook and loved grilling vegetables and baby back ribs and tri-tip on his BBQ. He loved baking desserts, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and presenting them as gifts to his family, friends and colleagues. He created his own BBQ rubs and sauces for grilling meats and seafood. Gabe enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and grew herbs, tomatoes, zucchini, corn, cucumber, and melons which he shared with family and friends.

He was an entertaining conversationalist and we all had lively discussions on different topics. Gabe's favorite place to visit was Hawaii and in particular the Garden Island of Kauai. He was enthralled by its natural beauty, the phenomenal vistas, the majestic mountains, challenging hikes and the Pacific Ocean with its pristine waters of different hues of blue, aqua, and green colors. Gabe would cajole the family members to venture out snorkeling and we would be in the warm inviting ocean waters for hours. He rejoiced in the serenity, peace and harmonious nature of Kauai's people and its natural setting.

Gabe was a tall, handsome man who exemplified honesty, truth, love, compassion, fun times and laughter. He made quiet an impact on every person that he met. Friends referred to him as a gentle giant. He savored life to the fullest and saw goodness in everybody. He was kind, humble, nonjudgmental, unconventional, beautiful, and loving and he affected every person that came in his life. In the summer months, Gabe and his family as well as friends enjoyed dancing and listening to live music and the myriad Wilson family hosted winery events.

Gabe's cremation service will be held at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses Mortuary in Santa Rosa on August 28, 2020. Due to the COVID virus pandemic and the region's wild fires, a memorial service recognizing Gabriel's Celebration of Life is planned at a future date. Gabe's parents would like to thank our wonderful friends and family who kept our spirits lifted and Sutter Hospice for their loving support and providing optimum care to Gabe. Please direct your memorial honoring Gabe to Sutter Hospice, 110 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa, 95401.



