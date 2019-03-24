|
|
Gail Eagan
October 1, 1951 - March 9, 2019
Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.
Our dear Gail is gone. Living with two major illnesses over the past four years, she never gave up hope that she could beat the odds. She fought with optimism until the very end and she passed peacefully early Saturday morning March 9th, 2019 surrounded by family, friends, and an abundance of love. She is survived by her loving family; Robert (Husband) and Lindsay (Daughter).
Gail was born at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA on October 1st, 1951 to Dr. Walter A. Eagan and Beverly Eagan. She attended Village Elementary, Herbert Slater Junior High, and Montgomery High School, graduating in 1969.
Gail attended the Santa Rosa Junior College, earning her AA degree. Followed by traveling throughout Europe before attending UC Santa Barbara, where she received her BA in History. She continued on to Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena where she received her Elementary Teaching Credential. And thus began her 40 years in public school education.
Returning to Sonoma County, Gail began her teaching career with Guerneville Elementary, teaching 2nd grade. She would then move on to having a long tenured career with the Rohnert Park Cotati School District before retiring in 2012 with the Santa Rosa City School District. In retirement, Gail stayed active in education and enjoyed consulting and participating in mentor work at the Sonoma County Office of Education.
While education was a pillar in her life, so were family, friends, traveling, and so much more.
Gail's sense of adventure was never dull. She enjoyed traveling near and far, diving into research about her destination, so she never missed a thing. And while she always wanted to explore some place new, she was always happy to head to the Islands of Hawaii. Creating everlasting memories with her family and friends, with a Hula Girl cocktail in hand (POG & rum).
While she loved to travel, she also loved Santa Rosa and had many fond memories of her home. From her Grandparent's ranch in the hills above Windsor, to helping her Dad decorate the family home on Christmas Tree Lane. The many wacky Eagan family vacations or just listening to Giants baseball on the radio with her Grandfather and Dad. Not to mention countless stories of cherished friendships through out the years. To the birth of her daughter, Lindsay, her greatest love and marrying her best friend, Robert, her hero as she called him.
Gail lived life unapologetically. She was determined, gracious, loving, and fun. In her honor and memory Gail's family will be celebrating her life with a Gailabration on Friday April 5th at 4:30 p.m. at Legends at Bennett Valley, 3328 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, Ca 95405. The family welcomes friends, former students, and colleagues to join in the Aloha, 5 o'clock somewhere celebration. In addition the family is in the process of creating a non-profit to honor her memory, The Eagan Family Foundation; a foundation built on education, exploration, and imagination. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the foundation. https://www.gofundme.com/the-eagan-family-foundation
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019