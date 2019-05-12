|
|
Gail Louise McDowell
Gail was born in Berkley, CA, March 30, 1945 Raised in San Rafael, CA, where she attended San Rafael High school. One week after graduating, she married Tom McDowell. They raised four loving children. While they were growing up, Gail was active in Healdsburg 4-H and Healdsburg High School boosters club. In 1979, Gail became a silent partner in McDowell Vineyard Management until she retired December 2016. After a brief illness, Gail passed away in the early morning of May 4th, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Ruth Edna Petersen Wagy and Kistler Wagy, brother Kenneth Wagy and sister-in-law Patty Wagy. Gail is survived by loving husband of 56 years, Thomas E. McDowell. Four children, Patrick Michael (Joanna), Mark Thomas (Greta), David Earl and Genevieve Margaret, three grandchildren Tyler Thomas (Katie), Zachary William, Courtney Marie and Great-Grandson Oliver Thomas. Triplet brothers Jim, Bob and David Wagy, and sister Carylon Kennon. Sisters-in-law Doris Evans (Vernon), Sarah Henderson, May Farrell (Bob), June Dericco, brothers-in-law Patrick McDowell (Diane), Richard McDowell (Liz), Will McDowell. Dozens of nieces and nephews.
At Gail's wishes there will be no services. Her ashes will be spread high in the Sierra Mountains at the Wagy family cabin that she so dearly loved.
Rest in peace, love.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019