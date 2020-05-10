Gail Marie Dal CieloJuly 25, 1937 - March 22, 2020Gail Marie Dal Cielo passed away at her beautiful home in Oakmont (Santa Rosa), CA on March 22, 2020.Pursuant to her wishes, no funeral service will be held. She will be laid to rest in the same Mausoleum as her devoted husband, Al Dal Cielo, at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA. Gail was a retired school teacher of 30 years, most of which was for the City of San Francisco. She treasured her friends and entire community of Oakmont, where she loved playing golf and entertaining at her home and at the Saddle Club in Santa Rosa. She is survived by her beloved dog Rosie, whom was adopted by one of her caretakers at Tender Rose.Gail is survived by her brother in law William Dal Cielo, her nephews Douglas and Gregory Dal Cielo, her niece Heather Dal Cielo, three great nieces Nicole, Amanda and Janneke Dal Cielo, great nephew Mathijs Dal Cielo, and her nephews and nieces Robert, Gregory, Joanne and Brad Donahue, Tara Stickle, Erin Hoffman and Collen Meredith.Gail was an extremely positive and gracious host and person, and she will be greatly missed.A celebration of her life will occur this Summer at the Saddle Club for her immediate family and close friends.