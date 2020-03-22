|
Garland Rae Anderson
Garland Rae Anderson, 88, of Sebastopol, CA, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA.
Garland was born in Yreka, CA to Percy and Elsie Anderson on November 26, 1931. He attended colleges at Chico State and Stanford Universities. He married Dorothy Isabel Shaffer on June 30, 1962 in Orleans, France. Garland and Dorothy met while they taught children of military dependents around the world. He was an educator and administrator in the Shoreline Unified School District and at San Quentin Prison. He was a veteran of the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was involved in Gideons International and Hessel Union Church.
Garland is preceded in death by Dorothy Shaffer Anderson, parents Elsie, Percy, Arthur Anderson and sister Marita Burton.
Garland is survived by sons Dean and Keith (Jennifer), former daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Heather Aviles (Archie), Samantha Leef (Season), Lindsey Anderson, and Rachel Anderson and by great-grandchildren Eros Leef and Riley Aviles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff and caregivers at Springfield Place, Petaluma and Our Home, Santa Rosa.
Funeral services will be held at a future date to be announced. Please contact Pleasant Hills Memorial Park. Burial will be at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020