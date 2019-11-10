|
Gary Arnold Larson
September 27, 1957 - August 16, 2019
Gary always serviced those who called. From the loving embrace of his family, Gary answered God's call. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado. Age five and on, raised in Santa Rosa. By age ten, Gary was already electrically and mechanically savvy, repairing dirt bikes and motorcycles, and enjoying multiple escapades. Graduate of Montgomery High School and Technician Degree from Santa Rosa JC.
Gary is survived by his loving family, wife/soul mate, Michelle; sons, Michael Stone, and Matthew Larson, and Ian Larson; daughters, Katherine (Adam Ginsburg) Stone, and Rachel Stone; grandson, Gary Jr. Stone; and two sisters, Joyce Tirone and Barbara Larson. Lifetime love and respect to Uncle Bill, Aunt Audrey Rauert and family from Nebraska, numerous Nebraskan relatives. Lifetime friendship with respect to David Colombo.
Gary serviced the family owned laundromat business of his parents (Marvin and Bertha Larson, both deceased) from junior high until his father's retirement nearly 35 years later. He worked for 26 years at Hewlett-Packard/Agilent while designing and building his own home from the ground up. Moving into self-employment, he created his own handyman business called "Gary Does It" with much success. Gary next purchased The Furnace Works Inc., Heating and Air Conditioning business, enabling all his life's experience into the fruits of his LABOR he so loved. Gary truly loved assisting and helping others.
A loving memorial was held at Calvary Catholic Chapel, followed by a Life Celebration at Cattlemen's restaurant on August 30, 2019.
A life well lived. Unforgettable, Forever loved… Thank God we'll meet again!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019