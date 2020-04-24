|
|
Gary Barrington
On March 30th, 2020, Gary Barrington was united with the greatest love of his life, his wife Janet of over 50 years (deceased 2019). He was born in Nampa, Idaho on January 8, 1945 to Dorvan and Norma Barrington. He was predeceased by his parents and only brother Dale. He is survived by his three sons, Douglas, Vincent and Matthew, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Gary's primary career was at PG&E for 27 years where he held many roles in both Substation and IT before retiring in 1993. During this period he started an electronics repair and installation business with his father working in the 1970-'80s. Upon his retirement he started a thriving business selling products he invented to Utilities worldwide.
Music was always a passion and Gary was an accomplished accordion player. Gary, Janet, Norma, and cousin Marvin Hall, played music professionally for over a decade in "The Barringtons" throughout Northern California.
The best memory we have of Gary and Janet, is driving out to the coast in their convertible Mini Cooper, with the stereo blasting Abba.
No services are planned at this time.
If you would like to be notified of future services call Vinny at 707 331-3832.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020