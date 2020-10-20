1/
Gary Bellardi
{ "" }
Gary Bellardi
Gary Bellardi of Windsor, CA, passed unexpectedly on October 8, 2020. Gary was born in San Jose, California in December 12, 1948. He is survived by his wife (Char), step-children John (Kristina), Colleen (Dave), and five grandchildren, Betsy, Samantha, Jessica, Veronica, Daniel.
A Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 21, 2020, at the LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Gathering loves ones is not a good idea these days, so a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
