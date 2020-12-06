Gary Blaine Howard

Gary Blaine Howard, 82, passed peacefully on November 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his Sebastopol home.

His final days were spent sharing memories with family and friends and enjoying the view of the koi pond, waterfall, and Japanese maple trees he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; daughter, Lisa; son, Gary Jr. (Tina); brother-in-law Richard Peter, sister-in-law Jan Peter, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his and Joan's daughter, Debbie.

Gary was born December 24, 1937 in San Jose, CA, to Harold "Bud" Howard and Evalyn (nee Deschler) Howard. He graduated in 1955 from Willow Glen High School in San Jose, CA. After attending Santa Rosa Junior College, Gary worked one year in the Forestry in Felton, CA. Soon after, he began working in carpentry.

Gary helped build many of the first homes in Rohnert Park, CA, and had a successful career as a General Contractor until retiring in 2000. Gary built many custom homes all over Sonoma County—including the Sebastopol home he and Joan have lived in since 1971. Gary was known for his work ethic, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Gary and Joan, who married in 1959, met the year before "while tooling on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa." They both felt an instant compatibility and credit 61 years of marriage to "Sharing common interests and being willing to give and take."

Their life revolved around their children, their many pets, and outdoor activities. In the early days of their marriage, Gary and Joan enjoyed digging for antique bottles and collecting and restoring antique furniture for their home. Gary and Joan traveled to many places together including Baja, Mexico, several U.S. states—including Hawaii, and enjoyed many camping and fishing trips throughout Northern California. Gary and life-long friend, Lloyd Hayes, frequently fished on the Eel and Mattole Rivers.

Gary also loved spending time with family and friends at his and Joan's 106-acre mountain property in Upper Lake, Calif., where they had a cabin and two lakes for fishing and swimming. It was a true paradise with four-wheeling, deer hunting and many holiday barbecues featuring pig roasted in the ground. During one Memorial Day weekend party, over 100 friends and family camped in the park-like setting.

A life-long Giants, Warriors and 49ers fan, Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, and abalone diving with family and friends. He and Gary Jr. went on several phenomenal long-range tuna fishing trips down into Mexico and a trip to Alaska. Two months before he passed, he and Gary Jr. went on two fun fishing trips in the San Francisco Bay.

In his later years, Gary enjoyed gardening and visiting nurseries—especially Japanese maple tree nurseries. He also spent many hours framing pictures of family, friends, trips, and pets for his home office.

Known affectionately by many as "Big Gary" and "Howard Hog," or just "Hog," Gary will be greatly missed for his big, kind heart, epic barbecue feasts and the twinkle in his eyes when sharing a funny story or joke.

The family thanks Heartland Hospice; Rosalinda Lataban, Hired Hands Inc.; Allison Baker, WellBound Dialysis Center; and doctors Pat Devlin and Scott Peterson for the care and comfort they provided Gary.

At Gary's request, no services were held. The family will have a private celebration of life next year.



