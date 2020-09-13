Gary E. Fields
Gary E Fields, age 73, born on August 24, 1946 and passed away on March 14, 2020. We will remember him forever.
Gary was born to the parents of Claire and William Arthur Fields of Petaluma. After attending Saint Vincent's High School he went into the Military and received the rank of Master Sergeant in the Air Force. There he met the love of his life, Jeanette, they were married on March 9th, 1968. Gary worked many jobs but his favorite was being a Bus Operator for Golden Gate Transit for almost 30 years. After retirement from GGT he worked part time at Rex Hardware in Petaluma, being part of Rex Hardware was like a second family to him. He was known for loving his family, his quick wit, his kind and compassionate soul also a good goose once in a while. Jeanette passed away in 2018 after 50 years of marriage. They are survived by sons, Michael (Gemma) Fields, Scott (Suzetta) Fields and Brian (Allison) Fields, his grandchildren, Jordan, Kelsey and Marinna, his great grandchildren, Rollin, Rider and Natalie. Unfortunately, because of the Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to Memorial Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated as those were close to his heart.