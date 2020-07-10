Gary H. Weinhold

Husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, Gary peacefully left us late in the evening of June 30, 2020, the eve of his 97th birthday. Born in Breslau, Germany in 1923, Gary emigrated with his family to the US where they settled in San Francisco. After serving in the US Air Force, Gary met 16-year-old Lee, his wife for the past 71 years, and saw the birth of daughter Lynne, and sons Mark and Matthew. Gary made his presence known in the Bay Area as a restaurateur, barkeeper and lover of all things artistic for decades. In the 1980s, Gary and Lee headed north to Sonoma County making Santa Rosa their home, where he enjoyed many new friendships and community involvements while continuing to create paintings and sculpture of all kinds.

We will all miss Gary desperately, but fondly remember his choice anecdotes, witticisms, and broad embrace of everything that life offered up. He was way ahead of his time in fully engaging and accepting all cultures, economies and lifestyles. We lovingly wrap our arms around his wife Lee, daughter Lynne (Rod), sons Mark (Carolyn), Matthew (Carrie), five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and the whole extended family.

A private gathering to celebrate Gary's life will be held in the not-too-distant future. All communications to Box 6388, Santa Rosa, CA 95406.



