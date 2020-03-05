Home

Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson
Gary Johnson of Windsor, CA passed away in Elk Grove, CA on January 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Vola, sons Brendan (Rosemary) and Skye (Stephanie) and his two grandchildren, Jaina and Maxwell, whom he loved and had a hard time saying no to.
Gary grew up in Windsor and graduated from Healdsburg High School. He served in the Coast Guard, then worked at Windsor Feed, Albers Milling, Market Wholesale and later Chanate and Vineyard Commons Retirement homes.
Besides his family, his greatest love was golf. Given a chance, he would play every course in Sonoma County, and probably did.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Windsor Presbyterian Church on March 6 at 1 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
