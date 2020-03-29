|
|
Gary Joseph Patterson
October 14, 1939 - March 15, 2020
In evening of the Ides of March, Gary's life ended peacefully, the end of an eleven-plus year affliction with an insidious neuropathy (spino-cerebellar ataxia) that slowly but relentlessly eroded all abilities to the point of ultimate helplessness. He was predeceased by parents Joseph J. and Nora Frances (Max) Patterson as well as oldest brother Ron. Survivors include brother Duane and wife Loraine in Magalia, five nephews and two nieces, special cousin Francesca Agnello in Idaho, goddaughter Shannon Laukhuf of New York, life-partner Philip Edinger of Cloverdale (Asti), and beloved Maine Coon cat, Carson. Other survivors include countless friends, some dating from childhood, and literally to be found from Maine to California. All recall a talented (design, in particular), neatnik, funny fellow with a steel-trap memory for times past.
Born in Los Angeles, Gary was raised in Studio City ("on the edge of Hollywood"), graduating from North Hollywood High School and then spending two years at Valley State. From there he progressed to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in time transferring to their Pomona campus; fields of study were Landscape Architecture as well as Park Administration. Total immersion into the Bay Area came in the summer of 1967 and included a first-time visit to Sonoma County. It truly was love at first sight for both of us and led to the purchase of what had been a vacation house (no insulation!) on land opposite the Asti winery. For three-plus years it served as a weekend refuge and do-it-yourself construction site, all sustaining employ remaining in the Bay Area until 1973 when permanent residence "at home" became possible. At first, Gary worked in the wine industry, most significantly at the tasting room of Pedroncelli Winery in Geyserville--an exciting time at the start of the wine boom that led to what now is simply called Wine Country. But when a landscape design position opened with Herr/Smith Associates in Santa Rosa, Gary jumped at the chance and found himself engaged in his favorite endeavors: design and drafting. This lasted until the firm dissolved.
Gary's last year was greatly aided by outside help. After a prolonged hospital stay in late spring of 2019 (followed by a stint in a rehab unit), both part-time and full-time assistance was needed. Kindred at Home met the nursing needs while also advising changes in the home setup for greater patient comfort.
Part-time but daily care began with Theresa Schulze, who offered a capable and kind introduction to this new phase which lasted until she was offered a full-time hospital post. To fill that void came Loraini Nagogo who brought boundless capability, humor, and patience derived from years of experience in caregiving. In the last 5 weeks, Hospice provided nursing, compassionate comfort, and liaison with Gary's doctor, Dr. R. Steven Vargas (Healdsburg)--who deserves a huge thank-you not just for medical and emotional attention but as well for facilitating contact with Loraini and Hospice.
For anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution in Gary's name, please consider any animal-welfare organization as well as the two institutions mentioned above. No plans for a memorial celebration can be made until the current virus threat abates. In the meantime, cherish each day.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2020