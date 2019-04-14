|
|
Gary L. Tucker
Gary Lee Tucker, a longtime resident of Sonoma County, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 87 years of age. Gary was born on November 21, 1931 in Lewisburg, Ohio. He was the oldest of two children born to John W. Tucker and Margaret (Matheson) Tucker. Gary's parents moved the family to Burbank, CA in 1937 where Gary attended both elementary and high school. He then attended UC Berkeley and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture.
In 1955, Gary met Helen Bailey Adams in Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite Nat'l. Park. Shortly thereafter Gary and Helen decided to marry. Soon Gary entered the US army in a civil engineering capacity, as a cartographer. Gary and Helen were stationed in Virginia and had their first child, Robert, in 1956. After being discharged from active military duty in 1957, Gary and Helen moved back California. During this time, Gary interviewed and was accepted into an internship with Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesen. This was the catalyst that became his career as a world renowned architect. Gary and Helen settled in Marin County, where Karen, Kimberly, and Kent were born, in 1957, 1959, and 1961 respectively. Gary and Helen later divorced in 1966.
Gary united in marriage to Marianne Asaro on September 2, 1979. They were married for over 27 years, residing mainly in Sonoma County. During that time Gary finally had the opportunity to design and build the unique home in which he, Marianne, and their cats resided for many years. Gary traveled with Marianne to many worldwide destinations, some of which were Africa, Europe, Polynesia, and Mexico. Gary and Marianne divorced in 2006, but remained close for the duration of his life.
Gary met Shirley Stack Clark in 2010. They married on September 11, 2011. Shirley and Gary made their home together, sharing the home Gary had built in the east Santa Rosa hills. Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, but continued his architecture practice until the disease forced him to retire. Due to his illness, he and Shirley decided to sell their beloved home and moved to the Oakmont community. Upon Shirley's unexpected death in 2017, Gary decided to relocate to Hillsboro, Oregon to spend the remaining portion of his life with his son, Bob and Bob's wife, Jyneal.
Gary was well known throughout northern California as a master of architecture, with a penchant for organic design. His style, primarily influenced by his association with Frank Lloyd Wright, was recognized throughout the region. His designs were also sought out by international clientele.
Gary was somewhat of a private person, but enjoyed very much being with friends and family.
He dearly loved spending time backpacking in the high country of the Sierra Nevada range, and was an avid member of the Sierra Club. He was also a classical music aficionado, especially fond of the Baroque composers.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marilyn LiPera. He is survived by his four children and their spouses; Bob and Jyneal Tucker of Hillsboro, OR, Karen and Rey Valdes of Morro Bay, CA, Kim and Bob Hetrick of San Jose, CA, Kent Tucker of San Jose, CA, his two nephews, Don LiPera, and Scott LiPera, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at https://www.dvfuneralhome.com/obituary/gary-tucker
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019