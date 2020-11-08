I want to send my deepest condolences to Christina and the rest of Gary’s family.

It is so unbelievably heartbreaking to realize he is gone.

Gary was an awesome, funny guy and had an impeccable work ethic. He’d make me laugh so hard my sides would hurt and trust me, this was no easy task.

Gary loved talking and there are no truer words, than if he poked and made fun of you, you knew he liked you. But there were three things he couldn’t talk enough about. Vintage cars, I remember the corvette he had restored for his wife. How he was going to decorate his house for Christmas and coming from a guy with an otherwise gruff exterior, it was so much fun to listen to the joy it brought him. So what if it was only August. And how proud he was of his daughter Christina, who happened to be in the SFFD for a time. Even when she was dealing with making a difficult decision about her career, he was so proud of her. You could hear it in his voice and see it in his eyes.

One of my favorite things was going out to lunch with Gary when he was Lt. @ STN49. We’d always go to the same Chinese food place on San Bruno, because that was his favorite spot. He never ordered from the menu. He’d walk in making sure to greet the whole staff and all the staff knew him. they’d greet him like family and he’d put his own menu together. They were more than happy to accommodate him. You got the sense that him coming in brightened their day. I know being around him made my day better.

He will be dearly missed.



Irene Ybarra