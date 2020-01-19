Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Gary Logan
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Parish
Occidental, CA
1941 - 2020
On January 14, 2020, Father Gary Logan, a retired priest of the Diocese of Santa Rosa died peacefully after a number of months on hospice at OUR HOME in Santa Rosa, where he resided since January 2018.
Father Logan was born in Lansing, MI on January 5, 1941. He received his elementary education in Upper Sandusky, OH and graduated from Warren High School, Warren, MI in 1959. He joined the United States Navy and was on the USS Enterprise carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 1960s. After he completed his time in the US Navy, he worked for a number of years as a salesman. Late in 1986, he decided to study for the priesthood and in 1987 he entered Mater Dei Seminary at Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. Upon completion of his studies in Philosophy and Theology, he was ordained to the priesthood on November 21, 1993 at St. John the Baptist Church, Healdsburg, for ministry in the Diocese of Santa Rosa.
He ministered as a Parochial Vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish, Healdsburg and St. Joseph Parish, Cotati from 1993 to 1996. He was appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Willits and served there for three years. In 2000, he went to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to serve as a hospital chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center in Oxnard, CA. He returned to the Diocese of Santa Rosa in July of 2002 and served as the Parochial Administrator of St. Elizabeth Parish, Guerneville for two years. In 2004, he was appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Philip's, Occidental and St. Teresa, Bodega and ministered in that parish until his retirement in the summer of 2011.
He is predeceased in death by his parents and brothers and sisters. He is survived by relatives in Michigan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Philip's Parish, Occidental at 11.00 am by Bishop Robert Vasa. The homilist will be Fr. Loren Allen. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Bodega.
May he rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
