Gary Lynn Griffith
Gary Lynn Griffith, 77 years old, passed away on March 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born March 6, 1942 to Robert and Leona Griffith of Ebensburg, PA. Gary graduated in 1960 from Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, PA and in 1964 he graduated Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Shell Oil Company in Houston, TX until 1965 when he took leave to join the Marine Corps. Gary trained in Quantico, VA and then was stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA where he met his wife Dotty. Gary and Dotty were married and had their first daughter, Christy. Gary served in Vietnam as a Captain from 1967-1968. He received the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" in 1968. Gary went back to work for Shell Oil Company and had two more children, Kevin and Sandy. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1976 and in 1977 he took a job as Geophysicist at Jordan Oil & Gas in Denver, CO. The company's move to Santa Rosa, CA and eventually Healdsburg, CA brought Gary and family to Sonoma County in 1979.
Gary remained working for Jordan Oil & Gas and eventually formed Griffith Exploration LLC and became a consultant for Jordan Oil & Gas. Besides loving the wine country life, Gary loved golf and was a long-time member of Oakmont Golf Club. He traveled to many countries but his favorite place to be was the island of Maui with his family. His favorite title was that of 'Papa' to his two grandsons, Sean and Brady O'Shea. He spent his spare time teaching them to swim, play basketball, baseball and golf. He attended just about every game they played in.
Those whose lives were touched by Gary knew what a generous, kind and fun person he was. His goal in life was to provide for his family, live honorably and bravely. He will be greatly missed by all.
Gary is survived by his wife Dotty Griffith, children Christy Ackerman (husband Terry Ackerman), Kevin Griffith, Sandy O'Shea (husband PJ O'Shea), grandsons Sean O'Shea and Brady O'Shea, his brothers Ronald Griffith, Bruce Griffith, and Philip Griffith.
A date for services will be forthcoming. If desired a contribution may be made in Gary's name to: UCSF Medical Center, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Gary Lynn Griffith, 77 years old, passed away on March 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born March 6, 1942 to Robert and Leona Griffith of Ebensburg, PA. Gary graduated in 1960 from Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, PA and in 1964 he graduated Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Shell Oil Company in Houston, TX until 1965 when he took leave to join the Marine Corps. Gary trained in Quantico, VA and then was stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA where he met his wife Dotty. Gary and Dotty were married and had their first daughter, Christy. Gary served in Vietnam as a Captain from 1967-1968. He received the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" in 1968. Gary went back to work for Shell Oil Company and had two more children, Kevin and Sandy. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1976 and in 1977 he took a job as Geophysicist at Jordan Oil & Gas in Denver, CO. The company's move to Santa Rosa, CA and eventually Healdsburg, CA brought Gary and family to Sonoma County in 1979.
Gary remained working for Jordan Oil & Gas and eventually formed Griffith Exploration LLC and became a consultant for Jordan Oil & Gas. Besides loving the wine country life, Gary loved golf and was a long-time member of Oakmont Golf Club. He traveled to many countries but his favorite place to be was the island of Maui with his family. His favorite title was that of 'Papa' to his two grandsons, Sean and Brady O'Shea. He spent his spare time teaching them to swim, play basketball, baseball and golf. He attended just about every game they played in.
Those whose lives were touched by Gary knew what a generous, kind and fun person he was. His goal in life was to provide for his family, live honorably and bravely. He will be greatly missed by all.
Gary is survived by his wife Dotty Griffith, children Christy Ackerman (husband Terry Ackerman), Kevin Griffith, Sandy O'Shea (husband PJ O'Shea), grandsons Sean O'Shea and Brady O'Shea, his brothers Ronald Griffith, Bruce Griffith, and Philip Griffith.
A date for services will be forthcoming. If desired a contribution may be made in Gary's name to: UCSF Medical Center, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 15 to May 17, 2020.