Gary Verne Judd
Gary Verne Judd left this world peacefully while sitting at his desk doing the good work he loved at his Novato law office. He was born on December 19, 1952 in Hollywood, California to Keith Judd and Ella Mae (Tedrow) Judd and was raised in Woodland Hills, California. As a young boy, he loved traveling on the Super Chief train to visit family members in Kansas and Illinois. He was a popular member of the Taft High School class of 1971. While at Taft, Gary enjoyed playing football and was very proud that he was elected Prom King. He maintained close friendships with many of his classmates over the years. After graduating from high school, Gary attended Cal State Northridge and transferred to U.C. Berkeley graduating with a B.A. in Fine Arts in 1976. Gary truly enjoyed the Northern California climate and culture and was thrilled that he could finally wear wool sweaters. In 1976, Gary volunteered to lend a hand building Christo's Running Fence in Sonoma County, which became his new home. His passion for the arts eventually lead him to pursue a degree in law with the hopes of one day helping to support artists navigate their way through legal issues. He graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1986 and was admitted to the State Bar of California. For the past 30 years, Gary was a highly respected and beloved attorney at the law firm of Brayton Purcell in Novato where he worked with victims of asbestos exposure. Gary was also affected deeply by the kidnapping of Polly Klaas and eventually became the President of the Polly Klaas Foundation. Forever young, Gary enjoyed living life to the fullest and was always up for fun and adventure. His smile was contagious. In his spare time, he enjoyed co-parenting his only child, traveling, cooking for friends and family, attending SF Giants games, going to the Indy 500, eating fine food (especially meals at Central Market and Starks), and savoring exceptional wine. He dabbled in astrology, numerology, reading the I Ching and was an enthusiastic member of Gil Bailie's Temenos classes (a sacred place set apart from the profane world). Gary looked for meaning in his dreams (he often dreamt of tugboats) and was intrigued by the writings of Carl Jung (Memories, Dreams and Reflections) and Joseph Campbell (The Power of Myth). In his quest for personal self-growth he participated in Landmark Forum programs. His regular attendance at the Edible Complex Food Co-op meetings in Petaluma was a favorite monthly potluck event occurring over the course of ten years. In fact, it was those precious moments he shared with his family and friends that he cherished most of all. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Cameryn Judd, and her partner, Milan Kangrga, many family members in Canada and his extended family of loyal friends who are all deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. His kindness, generosity, endearing quirks, and joy for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
His favorite wines and foods will be served at a private memorial celebrating his life which is being planned for a later date this summer. Contributions in his memory may be made in his honor to the Polly Klaas Foundation.
