Gary Wagner
1937 - 2020
Gary Wagner
Gary Wagner, 84, of Monte Rio, California passed peacefully on August 26, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.
Gary was born in Hammond, Indiana to Edward and Lenora Wagner on December 30, 1937,
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Paul, Mark and Tommy Wagner.
Gary is survived by his wife Ellen, daughters - Barbara and (Lee) Webb of Oregon, Sarah, Rachel, and son - Noah and (Kali) Wagner; grandchildren- Caycie and Chastin Hyde, Nicholas and Samantha Taylor, Geddy and Wyatt Wagner all of California. Brothers- Brian and (Hiroko,) Dale and (Gayle) both of Virginia, Alan and (Carol) of North Carolina, Mike and (Karen) of Indiana. Sisters - Linda of Maine, Joan of Alaska. Dozens of nieces and nephews.
Gary loved the Russian River, Monte Rio in particular, so he never ventured any further. With his love of art, writing, reading, music and daily meditations, his days were always busy. Gary was the guiding force raising his children and grandchildren. He instilled in all of them the importance of education, art, music and above all, kindness.
Gary will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
The family would like to thank all of the extended family, neighbors' and friends who helped care for him in recent years.
May all your memories of Gary be a source of comfort in these trying times.
Due to Covid no memorial services will be schedule at this time.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
