Gay Lynn Weir
August 6, 1936 - January 13, 2020
Gay Lynn (Brewington) Weir, age 83 of Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home under the care of hospice. Gay was born in Herington, KS on August 6, 1936 to Leo Brewington and Hildegarde (Elsasser) Brewington. Gay grew up in Durango, CO, where she met her lifelong friend and "poetry partner" Sally Evans. She became an accomplished clarinetist and pianist, and she graduated from the University of Colorado in 1958 with a degree in music education, which she used in teaching, conducting, composing and performing. She married the love of her life, John Weir, in 1962, and in 1963 they moved to Thailand for John's work. They later settled in Sonoma, California with their two sons, Leo David and Sean. In Sonoma, Gay taught kindergarten at Prestwood Elementary School for 25 years, where she formed a legendary teaching duo with her friend and partner Susan Zinn. Throughout her life, Gay was known for her unfailing generosity of spirit, frequently hosting dinner parties, cocktail hours and bridge clubs. She also took immense joy in attending classical music performances. Gay was resilient, passionate and cheerful to the end, and she became a friend to seemingly everyone who crossed her path. In doing so, she made an indelible impact on the world. Gay was preceded in death by her husband John, and is survived by sons David Weir and Sean Weir (spouse Malei), sister Shari Dobbins (Lauris), niece Angela (Heather) and grandchildren Reuben Weir and Easton Weir, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. A celebration of life will be held on February 15 at 1 p.m. at the Oakmont Village East Recreation Center in Santa Rosa. Donations in Gay's honor may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School: www.stjo.org; and condolences and flowers may be sent to Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020