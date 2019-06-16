|
Gayle Esposti
Sammie Gayle (Riddle) Esposti, 85, of Windsor, CA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
Gayle was born on November 17, 1933 in Petersburg, TX to Loretta and Otis Riddle. The family moved several times before settling in Geyserville, CA. She married Nick Esposti on March 7, 1953.
Gayle is preceded in death by her beloved husband Nick.
She is survived by her five children, Nick Esposti, Janice (Charlie) Brandt Cinque, Julie (David) Opperman, John (Debra) Esposti, Alfred (Dana) Esposti, thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Gayle is also survived by one brother, Jack (Sue) Riddle, one sister, Laverne (Emil) Babini, and two sisters in law, Marie (Dominic) DeBonis and Pamela (Gerald) Alberigi. And by numerous nieces and nephews.
A service for family will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The family would like you to join them for a Celebration of Gayle's Life following the service at a location to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice or St. Rose Church Building Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019